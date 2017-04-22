× One dead, another in critical condition after Fredericksburg train accident

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — One man has died and another is in critical condition after both were struck by a train early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the CSX train tracks located near the Virginia Railway Express Parking Lot G for a report of two men being struck by a train. The men were transported to a local hospital for serious, life-threatening injuries.

One of the victims succumbed to his injuries at approximately 1 p.m. Saturday. Police are withholding his identity until the can locate and notify the next of kin.

The other victim remains in critical condition and has been transported to a Richmond-area hospital.

The Fredericksburg Police Department was assisted by the Fredericksburg Fire Department and Rescue Squad as well as CSX and the CSX Transportation Railroad Police in responding to the incident.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.