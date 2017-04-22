Heavier rain totals expected Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front will push through southern Virginia and into North Carolina by late Saturday. Disturbances riding along this front will keep the threat for showers around the rest of the weekend.

Rainfall will be steadier across a wider area Saturday evening, and some thunderstorms are possible across southern Virginia. A few of those storms may have some hail and stronger wind gusts.

Sunday will be a wetter day with more frequent periods of steadier rainfall. An area of low pressure will be off the Mid-Atlantic coast heading into Monday, and this will keep occasional rain in Virginia through Monday and into parts of Tuesday.

Rainfall totals by the time the rain ends Tuesday will exceed one to two inches for many areas.

Some locations will receive in excess of three inches. This is just a snapshot of one of the computer models we look at, showing the general trend of rainfall and where the heavier amounts are possible. Looking at all of the models over the past few days, the numbers for Richmond have ranged anywhere from under two inches to over four inches.

This rain will be beneficial for the state. Rainfall deficits for the year are over two inches below normal in Richmond, and over four inches below normal for parts of western Virginia.

Rain chances will decrease late Tuesday, followed by drier weather the second half of the week. Warmer air will return by late-week with highs 85° to 90° Thursday into next weekend.

