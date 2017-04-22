5K Run/Walk raises funds for Virginia War Memorial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia War Memorial/Priority Automotive 5K Run/Walk to Remember honored members of the military Saturday morning in Richmond.

The race raised money for educational programs at the Virginia War Memorial.

WTVR CBS 6 was a proud sponsor of the event and Jon Burkett and Rob Cardwell, both military veterans, emceed the event along with traffic reporter Kristen Luehrs.

Organizers said this was the biggest turn out they have had even with the cloudy weather.

This was the sixth year for the event.

