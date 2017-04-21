Weekend Events: Walk to Remember, Big Pig Project BBQ Festival and more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

April 22 Events

An opportunity to honor and remember a deceased military veteran with a memorial flag at the 6th Annual Virginia War Memorial/Priority Automotive 5K Run/Walk to Remember on Saturday.. Suzanne Feigley, the Virginia War Memorial’s 5K Director says "Everyone has a father, mother, brother, sister, or other family member or friend who has passed on and who proudly served in our armed forces, sponsoring an American flag in his or her honor is a wonderful way to remember their service or sacrifice." You can purchase American flags to be placed at the start and finish of the 5K, each flag will have the name and branch of service of a deceased veteran who served or was killed in action. This 5K is unique because it is the only running event in Central Virginia where civilians have the opportunity to run or walk alongside active military members who run in uniform and in formation. Registration is open to runners and walkers of all ages and abilities. Children age 3-12 are invited to participate in the free special half-mile Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) KidsFunRun. To register to run or walk, volunteer or to sponsor a memorial flag, call 804-786-2060 or go to www.vawarmemorial.org/5K.

Fool for Art

Get creative, experiment, analyze, discover, and dance. You can do all this and more at John Tyler Community College’s 12th Annual Fool for Art Festival on Saturday. Fool for Art is a family friendly event where people of all ages can explore their inner scientist; use their imagination; experience learning in fun ways; and enjoy arts, crafts, music, food and games. Plus, this year, attendees are invited to join in the celebration as John Tyler Community College marks its 50th anniversary with a variety of activities throughout the festival. Fool for Art will be held at the college’s Midlothian Campus, located at 800 Charter Colony Parkway, from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Admission is free. Details visit www.jtcc.edu/locations.

Five bucks will get you into the Big Pig Project BBQ Festival Saturday, noon - 6 pm. The Big Pig Project is a block party BBQ Festival fundraiser presented by Lunch/Supper to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Richmond. The house provides comfort, care, and support to families with sick or hospitalized children in Richmond, Virginia through the Ronald McDonald House, Ronald McDonald Family Rooms, Ronald McDonald House Sibling Center, and Happy Wheels hospitality cart and Bon Secours St. Mary's Hospital and Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU. The festival features live music, BBQ, local craft market, and swine & design auction (includes 40 locally painted cement garden pigs designed by area businesses and artists including Claes Tholand and Ed Trask) to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Richmond. The block party will take place in Scott's Addition on Summit Avenue in front of Lunch Supper and into beer garden and new event space. BBQ and beverages will be available for purchase. All proceeds will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Richmond. For more information visit http://www.rmhc-richmond.org/events/bigpig/.

The All American Muscle Car Celebration Saturday, from 11 AM to 4 PM. Held at New Kent Winery, located on I-64 at Exit 211, 8400 Old Church Rd, New Kent, VA. Muscle Cars, Trucks, Sports Cars, Customs, Street Rods, Motorcycles, Food Vendors, silent auction & raffle and Wine Tasting with Four Colonial Wine Trail Wineries. Proceeds benefit the FAMILIES of the WOUNDED FUND, a community based mission at McGuire Medical Center. 100% of the funds they raise assist families of combat-wounded service members. No Pets Allowed: Service animals only. Rain date Sunday, April 23. Details http://musclecarcelebration.com/.

Earth Day Celebrations are happening all over the country, here in the River City you can join in the fun at the RVA Earth Day Celebration in Manchester. The event is Saturday from noon to 7pm, on the South Side of the 14th Street Bridge in Manchester. Line entertainment, food, children's activities and lots of Eco-friendly activities. Admission is free, food and beverages will be available for purchase. For details visit http://rvaearthdayfest.org/.