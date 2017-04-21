× Virginia Blood Services in ‘immediate’ need of donations

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Blood Services is calling for Virginians to donate blood due to an “immediate” need in the state.

The organization said they are experiencing the types of low blood supply levels normally seen in mid-July, when schools are out and summer vacation is in full swing.

Blood centers across the country are facing the same shortages, according to Virginia Blood Services.

“Virginia Blood Services depends on its generous donors to keep blood on the shelf for patients in need and encourage all eligible donors to please be the giving type,” the organization said in a press release.

Donating blood can help save up to three lives.

If you would like to donate blood drives are scheduled in cities across the state.

You can also donate at a Virginia Blood Services donor center in your area. Appointments are suggested but walk-ins are also welcome. To make an appointment, call (800) 989-4438 or visit http://www.vablood.org.