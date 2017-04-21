First $600 winner Walmart announced Monday on CBS 6 News at 6:30 a.m.

The 40 locations, menus of spring Richmond Restaurant Week

Posted 7:00 am, April 21, 2017, by

RICHMOND, Va. — Twice a year Richmond Restaurant Week (RRW) offers diners the opportunity to experience local independent restaurants and get prix fixe meals while money is raised to help eliminate hunger.

The event runs April 24 to 20 and each meal is priced at $29.17 (which does not include drinks); exactly $4.17 goes to charity.

To date, the event has raised over $591,679.59, according to its founder Aline Reitzer, who operates Acacia mid-town restaurant.  She modeled the event after similar ones in New York and other cities and added the charitable component.

Reitzer said they began in 2001 with nine restaurants and raised around $5,000 during the one-week event.

Aline Reitzer (Photos by Michael Thompson)

“The event has grown each year receiving interest from more restaurants and to a bi-annual event,” Reitzer said. “The annual donation has grown to nearly $140,000.”

“La Grotta, Millie’s, Bacchus, Helen’s and Acacia were among the participants in 2001 and have continued to support the event year after year,” Reitzer added.

“The continued growth of Restaurant Week year after year has been both heartwarming and amazing,” Reitzer said. “The collective Richmond Region has supported this growth, from the increase in restaurants participating, to the increased number of citizens dining during restaurant week — fostering increased benefit to the Feed More mission, a collective “lift” to the giving spirit of the Greater Richmond Region.”

It is recommended that you make reservations for Restaurant Week as early as possible because let’s face it, Richmonders love eating and deals. However, please keep in mind not all restaurants accept reservations.

For a Q&A with RRW founder, click here. 

MENUS/LOCATIONS

3 Monkeys
2525 W Main St, Richmond
(804) 204-2525
MENU

Acacia
2601 West Cary Street, Richmond
(804) 562-0138
MENU

Amour Wine Bistro
3129 W Cary Street, Richmond
(804) 353-4020
MENU

Amuse at VMFA
200 N. Boulevard, Richmond
(804) 340 -1580
MENU

Bacchus
2 N. Meadow Street, Richmond
(804) 355-9919
MENU

Boka Grill
2557 Sheila Ln, Richmond
(804) 928-2652
MENU

Casa Barco
320 South 12th Street, Richmond
(804)775-2628
MENU

Chez Foushee (Tuesday through Saturday)
2 E. Grace Street, Richmond
(804) 648-3225
MENU

Deco
2901 Park Avenue
(804)342-4278
MENU

East Coast Provisions
3411 West Cary Street, Richmond
(804) 353-3411
MENU

Helen’s
2527 W Main St, Richmond
(804) 358-4370
MENU

Juleps New Southern Cuisine
420 E. Grace Street, Richmond
(804) 377-3968
MENU

Kitchen on Cary
1331 E Cary St.,Richmond
(804) 643-1315
MENU

Laura Lee’s
3410 Semmes Ave, Richmond
Phone: (804) 233-9672
MENU

La Grotta
1218 East Cary Street, Richmond
(804) 644-2466
MENU

Lehja
11800 West Broad street Suite 910, Richmond
(804) 364-1111
MENU

Lemaire
The Jefferson Hotel, 101 W Franklin St, Richmond
(804) 649-4629
MENU

Lulu’s 
21 N. 17th St, Richmond
(804) 343-9771
MENU

Max’s on Broad
305 Brook Road, Richmond
(804) 225 – 0400
MENU

Metzger’s
801 N. 23rd Street, Richmond
(804) 325 -3147
MENU

Millie’s
2603 E. Main Street
(804) 643-5512
MENU

Mosaic
6229-A River Road, River Road Shopping Center, Richmond
(804) 288-7482
MENU

Patina Restaurant and Bar 
Shops At Wellesley, 3416 Lauderdale Dr, Richmond
(804) 360-8500
MENU

Pearl Raw Bar
2229 W. Main Street, Richmond
(804) 353-2424
MENU

Rowland’s Fine Dining
2132 W. Main St., Richmond
(804) 257-9885
MENU

Saison
23 W. Marshall St., Richmond
(804) 269-3689
MENU

Sam Miller’s
1210 East Cary Street, Richmond
804-644-5465
MENU

Southbound
3036 Stony Point Road, Richmond
(804) 918-5431
MENU

Stuzzi
1 N Belmont Ave, Richmond
Phone: (804) 308-3294
MENU

Lunch|Supper
1213 Summit Avenue
(804) 353-0111
MENU

Tarrant’s Cafe
One West Broad Street, Richmond
(804) 225-0035
MENU

The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing
4708 E. Old Main Street
(804) 622-2628
MENU

The Daily
2934 W. Cary St., Richmond
(804) 342-8990
MENU

The Hard Shell (Both locations)
1411 E. Cary Street, Richmond (804) 643-2333
11400 W. Huguenot Road, Midlothian (804) 464-1476
MENU

The Grill at Libbie and Patterson
5724 Patterson Avenue
(804) 285-0002
MENU

The Hill Cafe
2800 E. Broad Street,  Richmond
(804) 648 – 0360
MENU

The Roosevelt
623 North 25th Street, Richmond
(804)658-1935
MENU

Vagabond
700 E. Broad St., Richmond
(804) 643 -2632
MENU

 