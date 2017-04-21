The 40 locations, menus of spring Richmond Restaurant Week

RICHMOND, Va. — Twice a year Richmond Restaurant Week (RRW) offers diners the opportunity to experience local independent restaurants and get prix fixe meals while money is raised to help eliminate hunger.
The event runs April 24 to 20 and each meal is priced at $29.17 (which does not include drinks); exactly $4.17 goes to charity.
To date, the event has raised over $591,679.59, according to its founder Aline Reitzer, who operates Acacia mid-town restaurant. She modeled the event after similar ones in New York and other cities and added the charitable component.
Reitzer said they began in 2001 with nine restaurants and raised around $5,000 during the one-week event.
“The event has grown each year receiving interest from more restaurants and to a bi-annual event,” Reitzer said. “The annual donation has grown to nearly $140,000.”
“La Grotta, Millie’s, Bacchus, Helen’s and Acacia were among the participants in 2001 and have continued to support the event year after year,” Reitzer added.
“The continued growth of Restaurant Week year after year has been both heartwarming and amazing,” Reitzer said. “The collective Richmond Region has supported this growth, from the increase in restaurants participating, to the increased number of citizens dining during restaurant week — fostering increased benefit to the Feed More mission, a collective “lift” to the giving spirit of the Greater Richmond Region.”
It is recommended that you make reservations for Restaurant Week as early as possible because let’s face it, Richmonders love eating and deals. However, please keep in mind not all restaurants accept reservations.
For a Q&A with RRW founder, click here.
MENUS/LOCATIONS
3 Monkeys
2525 W Main St, Richmond
(804) 204-2525
MENU
Acacia
2601 West Cary Street, Richmond
(804) 562-0138
MENU
Amour Wine Bistro
3129 W Cary Street, Richmond
(804) 353-4020
MENU
Amuse at VMFA
200 N. Boulevard, Richmond
(804) 340 -1580
MENU
Bacchus
2 N. Meadow Street, Richmond
(804) 355-9919
MENU
Boka Grill
2557 Sheila Ln, Richmond
(804) 928-2652
MENU
Casa Barco
320 South 12th Street, Richmond
(804)775-2628
MENU
Chez Foushee (Tuesday through Saturday)
2 E. Grace Street, Richmond
(804) 648-3225
MENU
Deco
2901 Park Avenue
(804)342-4278
MENU
East Coast Provisions
3411 West Cary Street, Richmond
(804) 353-3411
MENU
Helen’s
2527 W Main St, Richmond
(804) 358-4370
MENU
Juleps New Southern Cuisine
420 E. Grace Street, Richmond
(804) 377-3968
MENU
Kitchen on Cary
1331 E Cary St.,Richmond
(804) 643-1315
MENU
Laura Lee’s
3410 Semmes Ave, Richmond
Phone: (804) 233-9672
MENU
La Grotta
1218 East Cary Street, Richmond
(804) 644-2466
MENU
Lehja
11800 West Broad street Suite 910, Richmond
(804) 364-1111
MENU
Lemaire
The Jefferson Hotel, 101 W Franklin St, Richmond
(804) 649-4629
MENU
Lulu’s
21 N. 17th St, Richmond
(804) 343-9771
MENU
Max’s on Broad
305 Brook Road, Richmond
(804) 225 – 0400
MENU
Metzger’s
801 N. 23rd Street, Richmond
(804) 325 -3147
MENU
Millie’s
2603 E. Main Street
(804) 643-5512
MENU
Mosaic
6229-A River Road, River Road Shopping Center, Richmond
(804) 288-7482
MENU
Patina Restaurant and Bar
Shops At Wellesley, 3416 Lauderdale Dr, Richmond
(804) 360-8500
MENU
Pearl Raw Bar
2229 W. Main Street, Richmond
(804) 353-2424
MENU
Rowland’s Fine Dining
2132 W. Main St., Richmond
(804) 257-9885
MENU
Saison
23 W. Marshall St., Richmond
(804) 269-3689
MENU
Sam Miller’s
1210 East Cary Street, Richmond
804-644-5465
MENU
Southbound
3036 Stony Point Road, Richmond
(804) 918-5431
MENU
Stuzzi
1 N Belmont Ave, Richmond
Phone: (804) 308-3294
MENU
Lunch|Supper
1213 Summit Avenue
(804) 353-0111
MENU
Tarrant’s Cafe
One West Broad Street, Richmond
(804) 225-0035
MENU
The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing
4708 E. Old Main Street
(804) 622-2628
MENU
The Daily
2934 W. Cary St., Richmond
(804) 342-8990
MENU
The Hard Shell (Both locations)
1411 E. Cary Street, Richmond (804) 643-2333
11400 W. Huguenot Road, Midlothian (804) 464-1476
MENU
The Grill at Libbie and Patterson
5724 Patterson Avenue
(804) 285-0002
MENU
The Hill Cafe
2800 E. Broad Street, Richmond
(804) 648 – 0360
MENU
The Roosevelt
623 North 25th Street, Richmond
(804)658-1935
MENU
Vagabond
700 E. Broad St., Richmond
(804) 643 -2632
MENU