The 40 locations, menus of spring Richmond Restaurant Week

RICHMOND, Va. — Twice a year Richmond Restaurant Week (RRW) offers diners the opportunity to experience local independent restaurants and get prix fixe meals while money is raised to help eliminate hunger.

The event runs April 24 to 20 and each meal is priced at $29.17 (which does not include drinks); exactly $4.17 goes to charity.

To date, the event has raised over $591,679.59, according to its founder Aline Reitzer, who operates Acacia mid-town restaurant. She modeled the event after similar ones in New York and other cities and added the charitable component.

Reitzer said they began in 2001 with nine restaurants and raised around $5,000 during the one-week event.

“The event has grown each year receiving interest from more restaurants and to a bi-annual event,” Reitzer said. “The annual donation has grown to nearly $140,000.”

“La Grotta, Millie’s, Bacchus, Helen’s and Acacia were among the participants in 2001 and have continued to support the event year after year,” Reitzer added.

“The continued growth of Restaurant Week year after year has been both heartwarming and amazing,” Reitzer said. “The collective Richmond Region has supported this growth, from the increase in restaurants participating, to the increased number of citizens dining during restaurant week — fostering increased benefit to the Feed More mission, a collective “lift” to the giving spirit of the Greater Richmond Region.”

It is recommended that you make reservations for Restaurant Week as early as possible because let’s face it, Richmonders love eating and deals. However, please keep in mind not all restaurants accept reservations.

For a Q&A with RRW founder, click here.

MENUS/LOCATIONS

3 Monkeys

2525 W Main St, Richmond

(804) 204-2525

MENU

Acacia

2601 West Cary Street, Richmond

(804) 562-0138

MENU

Amour Wine Bistro

3129 W Cary Street, Richmond

(804) 353-4020

MENU

Amuse at VMFA

200 N. Boulevard, Richmond

(804) 340 -1580

MENU

Bacchus

2 N. Meadow Street, Richmond

(804) 355-9919

MENU

Boka Grill

2557 Sheila Ln, Richmond

(804) 928-2652

MENU



Casa Barco

320 South 12th Street, Richmond

(804)775-2628

MENU

Chez Foushee (Tuesday through Saturday)

2 E. Grace Street, Richmond

(804) 648-3225

MENU

Deco

2901 Park Avenue

(804)342-4278

MENU

East Coast Provisions

3411 West Cary Street, Richmond

(804) 353-3411

MENU

Helen’s

2527 W Main St, Richmond

(804) 358-4370

MENU

Juleps New Southern Cuisine

420 E. Grace Street, Richmond

(804) 377-3968

MENU

Kitchen on Cary

1331 E Cary St.,Richmond

(804) 643-1315

MENU

Laura Lee’s

3410 Semmes Ave, Richmond

Phone: (804) 233-9672

MENU

La Grotta

1218 East Cary Street, Richmond

(804) 644-2466

MENU

Lehja

11800 West Broad street Suite 910, Richmond

(804) 364-1111

MENU

Lemaire

The Jefferson Hotel, 101 W Franklin St, Richmond

(804) 649-4629

MENU

Lulu’s

21 N. 17th St, Richmond

(804) 343-9771

MENU

Max’s on Broad

305 Brook Road, Richmond

(804) 225 – 0400

MENU

Metzger’s

801 N. 23rd Street, Richmond

(804) 325 -3147

MENU

Millie’s

2603 E. Main Street

(804) 643-5512

MENU

Mosaic

6229-A River Road, River Road Shopping Center, Richmond

(804) 288-7482

MENU

Patina Restaurant and Bar

Shops At Wellesley, 3416 Lauderdale Dr, Richmond

(804) 360-8500

MENU

Pearl Raw Bar

2229 W. Main Street, Richmond

(804) 353-2424

MENU

Rowland’s Fine Dining

2132 W. Main St., Richmond

(804) 257-9885

MENU

Saison

23 W. Marshall St., Richmond

(804) 269-3689

MENU

Sam Miller’s

1210 East Cary Street, Richmond

804-644-5465

MENU

Southbound

3036 Stony Point Road, Richmond

(804) 918-5431

MENU

Stuzzi

1 N Belmont Ave, Richmond

Phone: (804) 308-3294

MENU

Lunch|Supper

1213 Summit Avenue

(804) 353-0111

MENU

Tarrant’s Cafe

One West Broad Street, Richmond

(804) 225-0035

MENU

The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing

4708 E. Old Main Street

(804) 622-2628

MENU

The Daily

2934 W. Cary St., Richmond

(804) 342-8990

MENU

The Hard Shell (Both locations)

1411 E. Cary Street, Richmond (804) 643-2333

11400 W. Huguenot Road, Midlothian (804) 464-1476

MENU

The Grill at Libbie and Patterson

5724 Patterson Avenue

(804) 285-0002

MENU

The Hill Cafe

2800 E. Broad Street, Richmond

(804) 648 – 0360

MENU

The Roosevelt

623 North 25th Street, Richmond

(804)658-1935

MENU

Vagabond

700 E. Broad St., Richmond

(804) 643 -2632

MENU