RICHMOND, Va. – The United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) is known for its life-saving work including organ matching and education programs. The organization is hosting its annual fun run and 5K. Lisa Schaffner along with double organ transplant recipient Heather James made a return visit to our studio to talk about this year’s event that takes place Saturday, April 29th from 4:30pm to 8:30pm at Innsbrook. The Fun Run begins at 5:30 pm. For more information you can visit https://www.unos.org/