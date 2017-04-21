× Former Scott’s Addition bingo hall levels up as new bar-arcade venture

RICHMOND, Va. — With some Ukrop money in tow, three Richmond restaurateurs have inked a deal for a new beer and video game-fueled entertainment venue on West Broad Street.

Comfort and Pasture co-owners Jason Alley and Michele Jones, along with Saison owner Jay Bayer, are teaming up to open Bingo, a venture that will combine a bar, arcade, restaurant and brewery under one roof in, fittingly, a former bingo hall at 2900 W. Broad St. on the southern border of Scott’s Addition.

“We’ve been thinking of this concept together for years,” Bayer said. “We just wanted to find the right place in the neighborhood to introduce it.”

The partnership, which also includes local businessman Ted Ukrop, have signed a lease for the 13,000-square-foot building, which is owned by Hudson Century LLC.

Hudson Century is led by Charles Bice of Richmond-based KB Building Service and Birck Turnbull of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer. They purchased the property in February for $1.2 million, according to city records.

Martin Blum, a broker with Colliers International, handled the lease and oversaw the sale of the property to Hudson Century.

With lease in hand, the new tenants plan to invest about $1 million to renovate and outfit the space for Bingo. They’ll plan to open during the fourth quarter 2017, or early 2018, Alley said.

Once open, the group hopes to turn the space into a hangout full of games, activities and food that make it seem as if the patron is in their childhood living room working a level-200 video game.

Continue reading on RichmondBizSense.com.