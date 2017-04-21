Gunman robs 7-Eleven in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. — Police are looking for the gunman who robbed the 7-Eleven on West Broadway in Hopewell early Friday morning.

The robbery was reported at 2:45 a.m.

“An offender entered the business, brandished a firearm, and then left the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency. No persons were injured during the incident,” a Hopewell Police spokesperson said.

Police described the robber as a black male approximately 5’-7′ to 5′-9″, 170-190 pounds.

“He has a medium complexion and a tattoo on his right arm,” police said. “He was wearing tan pants, black shoes, a grey t-shirt.”

Anyone with information was asked to call Hopewell Police at 804-541-2284.