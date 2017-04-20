× VCU basketball star Mo Alie-Cox signs with Indianapolis Colts

RICHMOND, Va. – A former Virginia Commonwealth University Ram has signed to be an Indianapolis Colt, multiple sources reported online. Moe Alie-Cox’s tour of teams ended with a deal Thursday.

The former A-10 all-defensive team standout hasn’t played organized football since the 9th grade.

But Alie-Cox is a quick study and impressed the scouts from 30 NFL teams that came to Sports Reality in Mechanicsville in early April.

“Most of the things we did here (at the workout), we did down where I was training,” Alie-Cox said. “The blocking drills were new but catching the ball didn’t feel weird at all.”

“Everything just felt natural.”

Colts are signing free-agent TE Mo Alie-Cox, formerly a basketball player for VCU — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 20, 2017

Only the Cowboys and Bengals did not have a representative at the workout which lasted roughly 90 minutes and included measurements and all the drills associated with a normal pro day for college football players. The University of Richmond recently held their football pro day in the same facility.

Alie-Cox ran the 40 yard dash in 4.75 seconds at 262 pounds, impressive when you consider that before Tuesday, he had run the 40 exactly twice before in his life. While none of the scouts commented publicly, more than a few came away happy with what they saw.

“This is not a novelty” said Mo’s agent, Joe Flanagan of BTI Sports. “Mo is a very special athlete. I had more than one scout turn around to me today and say ‘You’ve got something special’. He possesses a lot of traits that you just can’t teach.”

“With time, he’s going to be a special football player.”

Alie-Cox said he has been an avid fan even while being a collegiate basketball standout. “I watch football every Sunday during the season” Alie-Cox said. “That’s pretty much all I did on Sundays was watch the NFL”

While his brother was a die-hard Redskins fan, Mo’s allegiance shifted to the Eagles. “Whenever they played each other, we were always going at it!”