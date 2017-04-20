× The Big Pig Project BBQ Festival

RICHMOND, Va.–

Five bucks will get you into the Big Pig Project BBQ Festival Saturday, April 22 from noon – 6 pm. The Big Pig Project is a block party BBQ Festival fundraiser presented by Lunch/Supper to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Richmond. The house provides comfort, care, and support to families with sick or hospitalized children in Richmond, Virginia through the Ronald McDonald House, Ronald McDonald Family Rooms, Ronald McDonald House Sibling Center, and Happy Wheels hospitality cart and Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital and Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

The festival features live music, BBQ, local craft market, and swine & design auction (includes 40 locally painted cement garden pigs designed by area businesses and artists including Claes Tholand and Ed Trask) to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Richmond. The block party will take place in Scott’s Addition on Summit Avenue in front of Lunch Supper and into beer garden and new event space. BBQ and beverages will be available for purchase. All proceeds will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Richmond. For more information visit http://www.rmhc-richmond.org/events/bigpig/.