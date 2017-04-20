Missing student found, Tennessee teacher arrested in California

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tennessee teacher Tad Cummins has been arrested and 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas has been found safe in northern California, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted Thursday.

Cummins, 50, fled with Elizabeth, his student, from their small town of Culleoka, Tennessee, on March 13. Authorities released surveillance video from March 15 that showed the pair at a Walmart in Oklahoma City. But then the trail has gone cold.

The two disappeared a few weeks after a student reported seeing Cummins and Elizabeth kissing in a classroom.

Cummins faces charges of sexual contact with a minor and aggravated kidnapping, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. He was added to the state's Most Wanted list.

Wife of Tennessee teacher accused in abduction: 'He's totally betrayed me'

Jill Cummins, the wife of the man accused of abducting a 15-year-old student, says she still loves her husband but she can't trust him now.

"It's very selfish of him to have done this to us," she told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Friday. "I do love him, but I don't trust him anymore. He's totally betrayed me."

The comments came a month after police say Cummins, 50, absconded with his student Thomas from their small town of Culleoka, Tennessee.

Authorities released surveillance video from March 15 that shows the pair at a Walmart in Oklahoma City.

The two disappeared March 13, weeks after a student reported seeing Cummins and Elizabeth kissing in a classroom. Cummins faces charges of sexual contact with a minor and aggravated kidnapping, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and he has been added to the state's Most Wanted list.

Jill Cummins filed for divorce several weeks ago, citing irreconcilable differences and alleging that her husband was "guilty of inappropriate marital conduct."

She said that she found out he was leaving when she found a note at home.

"It's kind of like a death because the Tad I knew is gone," she said.

Authorities have said Tad Cummins searched online about teen marriage, and that he and Elizabeth had exchanged romantic messages using the draft folder of his email.

Jill Cummins said she believes her husband left because "he was so ashamed" and didn't want to face the consequences.

"I forgive him and I still love him, but it doesn't mean that I could ever trust him again," she said. "Because he betrayed my trust to the point that it's totally broken."