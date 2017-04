RICHMOND, Va. – Shayla Winn is a talented 16-year-old sophomore at Thomas Dale High School where she is a part of their specialty Center for Voice. In her spare time, Shayla also uses her talents to promote healing through music for cancer patients with the group ‘AL4Chri.’ Shayla made a return visit to our studio and sang her covers of Ed Sheeran’s ‘Make it Rain’ and the late Amy Winehouse’s ‘I Love You More Than You’ll Ever Know.’