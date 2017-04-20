Several injured after crash in Sandston Wawa parking lot

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating a multi-vehicle accident in the parking lot at the Wawa located in Sandston, near the Richmond International Airport.

Police did not give specifics about how the car crash happened, but said multiple vehicles are involved.

Investigators said there were several injuries, but nothing serious.

The convenience store is located at 500 S Airport Drive.

A crash team has been called to the scene to investigate the accident.

CBS 6 has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.