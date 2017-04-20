Hanover teen expected to plead guilty in crash that killed friends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. - The driver charged in a crash that killed two young men on Cold Harbor Road in Hanover last April is expected to enter a guilt plea in court Thursday. Seth Fleming, 18 at the time of the April 2016 crash, is expected to plead guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter, according to online court records.

Fleming’s Dodge Ram left the road and slammed into a tree killing passengers Dylan Ballard, a 17-year-old Lee-Davis High School senior, and Elliott Hinton, a 22-year-old Radford University student. Four other friends in Fleming's vehicle were hurt.

One of the passengers told investigators everyone in the Dodge Ram had been drinking and smoking marijuana the night of the crash.

The friends had gone swimming after attending the April 2016 NASCAR race.

Investigators also detected a strong odor of marijuana and saw beer cans inside the vehicle.

In January, a Hanover judge denied bond to Fleming, calling him a danger to himself and to a lesser extent others.

The judge made that statement after hearing from a pre-trial supervisor who testified Fleming was terminated from a rehabilitation program at New Life Journey after he tested positive for cocaine and missed one than one appointment.