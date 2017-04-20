× Redskins starts 2017 season at home & will host Thanksgiving game

For the first time in franchise history, the Washington Redskins will play a home game on Thanksgiving. They will play the New York Giants on November 23rd at 8:30. One of five prime time games the Redskins will play this season.

The Skins will open the season at home September 10th against the Eagles, who they swept last season. Their first prime time game will be in week three, a Sunday night battle against the Oakland Raiders at Fed-Ex Field.

Washington will face two former offensive coordinators this year; week two against the L.A. Rams, coached by Sean McVay and then week six, after their bye week, Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49’ers.

The Redskins will play Dallas October 29th and then Thursday night November 30th in Dallas.

Their other two prime time games will be Monday night road games, October 2nd at Kansas City and October 23rd in Philadelphia.

