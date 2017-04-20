× Woman escapes burning Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. — A woman escaped a house fire Thursday afternoon in east Richmond.

The fire was reported at about 12:24 p.m. along Delaware Drive, off Meadowbridge Road.

The fire was marked under control in about 10 minutes.

Firefighters said the woman was able to get out of the home on her own.

She was being treated at the scene by Richmond Ambulance Authority.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

