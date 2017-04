RICHMOND, Va. — A crash is backing up traffic for miles on I-95 south and I-64 west in Richmond Thursday afternoon.

VDOT reported the interstate’s right lane is closed near Broad Street (mile marker 74) because of a wreck.

Additionally, officials said the ramp from I-64 west is also narrowed.

As a result, there was a four-mile backup on I-95 south and a two-mile backup on I-64 west as of 4:30 p.m.