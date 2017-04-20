Colonial Heights parents fed up with drivers endangering their kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. – Four times in less than 24 hours, parents watched as vehicles illegally passed stopped school buses.

“Oh yes, there`s absolutely an issue,” said Rebekah Galyen, who watched as it happened directly in front of her home Thursday morning.

'She was stopped right here this morning and my daughter was loading the bus and a car just comes straight right through and passes the bus,” Galyen recollected.

Then a few blocks away, grandparent Melissa Walker waited Wednesday afternoon to meet her granddaughter at Conduit Road.

In fact, Walker usually walks directly into the middle of the street as soon as the red-light bar and stop sign descends because she doesn’t trust the traffic to stop.

“When the lights come on and the bar comes down, I walk out into the middle of the Street and wait for my kid to get off the bus,” she said.

She put her own life in danger.

Yesterday though, the bus driver honked to warn Walker that a car was approaching.

“So the car stops about eight feet away from me,” she said. “Probably about five feet away from the other little girl, who is running across the street.”

So now, Walker has a plan.

“My phone will be recording the bus coming this way and then the phone will be like this on every car, as I`m in the middle of the street,” she said.

Thursday afternoon, Stephanie Wallace walked to pick up her daughter and watched multiple cars disregard the bus stop warning.

“I get angry cause I walk my child to and from school and there’s other kids riding bikes and if these cars aren`t following the law for buses that are large with lights blaring, what safety do I guarantee my children and myself, if these drivers won`t stop?” she said.

Police told CBS 6 that witness information is the key to catch those breaking the law and they asked witnesses to contact them with information. If you can help, contact police at (804) 520-9311.