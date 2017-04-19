The giving heart of a Super Bowl champion



RICHMOND, Va. – Hometown Hero, Super Bowl 48 Champion and NFL Analyst Michael Robinson has a passion for giving back to the community. Michael made a return visit to our studio and filled us in on his annual events he brings to the River City through his “Excel to Excellence” Foundation. The ‘Celebrity Waiter’ Experience is Friday, May 19th at the Quirk Hotel with cocktail hour starting in the courtyard at 6:30 pm. Michael’s 8th Annual Youth Football Camp is Saturday, May 20th from 9am to 3pm at Varina High School. For more information you can visit http://www.exceltoexcellence.org/