Rainy Wednesday as scattered showers move across RVA

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a cloudy start to Wednesday with a few light rain showers.

These light showers will be scattered throughout Wednesday morning and early afternoon as an upper-level disturbance traverses the area.

High temperatures will stay in the 60s in most areas.

Thursday and Friday will feature much warmer weather, with low to mid 80s Thursday, and mid to upper 80s Friday.

A slight chance for a thunderstorm will exist both days, mainly in the afternoon and evening.

Rain chances will increase over the weekend, with showers possible Saturday and becoming likely on Sunday. Mild and generally dry weather is expected early next week as high pressure settles into the region.

