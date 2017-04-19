× Nearby assault prompts precautionary lockdown of Henrico elementary school

HENRICO, Va. — An assault in the area near Ward Elementary school in Henrico prompted a lockdown just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19. The assault was unrelated to the school.

The lockdown was instigated out of precaution, according to Lieutenant Chris Garrett.

Parents at the school, which is located at 3400 Darbytown Road, said the school is still on lockdown.

There was no weapon involved in the assault, police added.

This is a developing story. If you have a newstip to share with a CBS 6 reporter, click here.