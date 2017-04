RICHMOND, Va. – The tart and tangy flavor of lemon and the sweetness of blueberries are fused together to make this delicious Springtime dessert. Local Baker Melissa Moes, Owner of Melissa’s Simply Sweet Custom Bake Shop made a return to the Virginia This Morning kitchen to share her signature recipe for Lemon Blueberry Cake with Lemon Cream Cheese icing. For more information you can visit http://melissassimplysweet.com/