RICHMOND, Va. – The 3rd Annual 5K for K-9’s Run Walk is Saturday, April 22nd and you can come on out and enjoy a fun-filled day. Jeff Merten, Richmond K-9 President and Officer Robin Robinson from the Richmond Police Department’s K-9 Unit brought along K-9 Officer Sara. The event kicks off at 9am at Byrd Park. Registration for the event is open until Thursday, April 20th. For more information you can visit www.rvak9.com/events/