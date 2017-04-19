× Concrete couple lists Henrico mansion for $2.5M

HENRICO, Va. — A local couple behind a Henrico-based concrete company is looking to sell their 13,000-square-foot home in a Glen Allen subdivision for nearly $2.5 million.

Located on 2 acres at the end of a cul-de-sac in the Hunton Estates neighborhood, the five-bedroom, six-bathroom home at 3200 Lavecchia Way was listed April 14 for $2.49 million.

Totaling 20 rooms that include a disco/dance hall and a 12-seat theater, the three-level house was listed by Re/Max Today associate broker Dara Friedlander on behalf of the sellers, identified in county property records as Miguel and Laura Moreira.

Miguel Moreira is president of Henrico-based Spanish Quality Concrete, according to filings with the State Corporation Commission. Laura Moreira serves as the company’s secretary.

Friedlander said the Moreiras have downsized to another home they had built in the Richmond area. She said they had the Lavecchia Way home built and customized with their company’s product put to good use.

“The structure itself is so sound, the basement has 12-inch-thick walls of concrete, and then the brick was built after that,” Friedlander said. “The paver driveway, itself, was over $100,000 in work.”

The Moreiras purchased the lot in 2008 for $125,000 from Parker & Orleans Homebuilders, based out of Cary, North Carolina. Friedlander said the company was building another home that burned down before it sold the lot to the Moreiras.

