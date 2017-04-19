Laughing mom says AMBER Alert stemmed from cell phone fight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. -- A fight over a cell phone resulted in an AMBER Alert issued for two children taken by their mother Friday night, according to mother Asia Jarvis. Jarvis, 24, called the AMBER Alert and the police resources dedicated to finding her and her children a waste of taxpayer money.

"I’m not a crazy woman who abducts her own kids," a laughing Jarvis told WTKR during a jailhouse interview.

The Portsmouth, Virginia mother turned herself into police Monday on abduction charges related to Friday’s AMBER Alert.

She called the charges bogus.

"They are my kids. He [the children's father] left them with me," Jarvis said. "They live with me, and he lives with me at my mother’s house. How did I abduct my own kids?"

Jarvis explained that the father has sole custody of their children.

She further explained the children and their father live with her and she cares for the children.

She said the couple got into an argument Friday over a cell phone.

It was after that fight that she said the father accused her of threatening to kill her kids.

"I’m upset that he did it, but I would not put it past him," she said. "He is s a liar. He knows he is lying."

The children were returned home unharmed five hours after Friday's AMBER Alert.

Jarvis will not get a bond hearing because of outstanding charges in Chesapeake.