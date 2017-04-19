× Amazon follows trend of local services offering home alcohol delivery

RICHMOND, Va. – The River City doesn’t lack for access to alcohol, with over 25 craft brewers in the metro area and numerous bottle shops. But now the options will flow right to you with Prime Now, Amazon’s one and two-hour delivery service.

The distributor announced Wednesday that their vast inventory includes popular name brands as well as regional and local favorites like Stone Brewing, Hardywood and Devils Backbone Brewing Company.

Prime Now already moved into the market a year ago and currently offers delivery on tens of thousands of items including milk, eggs, paper towels, toys, Amazon Devices and more.

This new Amazon service follows the path of a local start-up called Flight.

“I had the idea of a milkman for a beer growler service a few years ago,” said Matt Teachey, co-founder of Flight and a student at VCU’s da Vinci Center.

Flight began home delivery in late March.

The Quickness RVA is another local service that delivers food to the home, and beer in partnership with Growlers to Go.

National competitors GrubHub, OrderUp and UberEats are also vying for a piece of a market catering to consumer home delivery.

In Richmond, the new Amazon service is available from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. Through Prime Now, one-hour delivery is $7.99, and two-hour delivery is free.

Amazon said the most popular items locals order for immediate home delivery are Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, bananas, and Haribo gummy bears.

Prime members can download the Prime Now mobile app or visit http://www.primenow.amazon.com to enter their ZIP code and see if the service is available in their area.