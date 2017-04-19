Trucker charged in I-295 jackknife crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A North Carolina truck driver was charged with reckless driving after his big rig crashed and closed the ramp from Interstate 295 south to East Hundred Road (Route 10) in Chesterfield Wednesday morning.

The tractor trailer jackknifed on the ramp at exit 15B.

"The ramp will be blocked for an extended period of time," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said.

The crash was reported at about 5:45 a.m.

The truck driver, who was reportedly walking and talking following the accident, was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The trailer was empty at the time of the crash.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can submit news tips or photos here.