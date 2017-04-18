Woman scared to work on yard after another shooting in South Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Alice Tripp loves planting flowers in her front yard, and she loves the peacefulness of her neighborhood.​

"This street is very quiet... until you hear the gunshots," said Tripp.

​This is why, the 80-year-old Richmonder will pick up the phone and call Richmond police right away.

"Well, you don't know when your name is going to be on the next bullet," she said.

Tuesday morning, a man was reportedly shot in the stomach near apartments along the 2200 block of Afton Avenue.

The victim's injures are consider life-threatening, but his condition has not yet been released.

Crime Insider sources said another victim of that shooting showed up at Chippenham Hospital for treatment three hours later.

CBS 6 spotted a car riddled with bullets believed to be connected to the South Richmond shooting while it was towed away from Chippenham Hospital.

The shooting happened blocks away from Oak Grove/Bellemeade Elementary school and not far from Alice Tripp's home.

"I feel like the police can't even do anything. They don't know who's got guns,” said Tripp. “Nearly everyone has guns."

Tripp said she would like to see police help them create a Neighborhood Watch group.

But believes that will be an uphill battle because neighbors are afraid to come forward.

"I feel like there are only certain things that they can do,” she said. “We've got to have everybody do their part. We've got to have these parents raising these children and keeping an eye on them."

While she is encouraged by Chief Durham holding a series of meetings to fight crime, she's not convinced it will make a difference.

"I would like to know if there's anything he could possibly do. So, we can feel safer. So, we can enjoy our neighborhood,” she said. “I like to work in my yard. I like to be able to walk up and down the street."

Detectives have not released a motive nor a suspect description. Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.