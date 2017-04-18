Watch NASA launch a rocket in 360 degrees

Click here to watch if the embedded live stream does not play on WordPress. It will play on Youtube.

In a first for mankind, the NASA Television YouTube channel has a live stream of Tuesday’s rocket launch in 360-degree video, to give the viewer a perspective as if they were on the launch pad.

The broadcast of the launch is in coordination with United Launch Alliance (ULA) and Orbital ATK. The stream will begin at approximately 11 a.m. EDT on April 18, and will last until the rocket is out of sight.

The Orbital ATK’s Cygnus spacecraft is lifting off on a cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station. The rocket will carry more than 7,600 pounds of science research, crew supplies and hardware to the orbiting laboratory.

The live stream from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station is viewable using Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer and Opera browsers on YouTube as well as on a phone or tablet using the YouTube app.