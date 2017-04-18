× Plan in place to revamp Woody’s Auto property on Boulevard

RICHMOND, Va. — A 1920s-era Boulevard building that recently sold for $1.43 million will see its decades-long tradition of auto service continue.

AAA is set to convert the Woody’s Auto Service building at 929 Myers St., across Boulevard from real estate hotbed Scott’s Addition, into a modernized service center that will expand on Woody’s footprint and history.

Woody’s co-owner Glenn Payne, who with his brother Steve purchased the 0.7-acre property in 2002 for $212,500, said AAA plans to add onto the back of the main building, built in 1928, to make it an eight-bay service center with offices fronting the street.

Payne said plans he’s seen show the building’s front brick façade would be preserved. A second, smaller building on the site would be demolished.

The property was purchased April 10 by Charlotte-based MPV Properties, which Payne said also developed the AAA Glenside Car Care Insurance Travel Center at 7009 W. Broad St. in Henrico County.

Payne said the Woody’s site initially was under contract to be purchased by Rebkee Co., the Midlothian-based developer that turned the adjacent Interbake Foods building into the Cookie Factory Lofts. Payne said he and his brother were not actively marketing the building for sale when Rebkee first approached them a couple years ago.

“Not long after they backed out, this company MPV, from Charlotte, approached us and offered the exact same thing that (Rebkee did),” Payne said.

“To be honest with you, I’m sad to see it go. But the opportunity came along,” he said.

