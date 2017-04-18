× Petition started to name April’s calf after ‘Giraffe Mom’s’ baby boy

MYRTLE BEACH, Sc. – After weeks of watching and waiting, April the giraffe gave birth to a boy this past weekend at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York.

Now that the calf is finally born, the question is “what should he be named?”

The creator of a petition on Change.org believes she has the answer.

During the highly anticipated delivery of April the giraffe another birth went viral.

South Carolina mom Erin Dietrich, also known as “Giraffe Mom” became an internet sensation after posting an 8 minute video impersonating April the giraffe.

Dietrich, who was also pregnant, wore a giraffe mask and could be seen pacing her room, sitting in a chair and even dancing.

The video quickly went viral and reached more than 32 million views on Facebook.

The South Carolina mom gave birth to Porter, a baby boy, on March 8.

Now a petition on change.org is asking the Animal Adventure Park to name April’s calf after Dietrich’s baby son Porter.

So far the petition has 324 supporters with a 500 supporter goal. To sign the petition, click here.

Animal Adventure Park has created an online poll on their website were fans and visitors can vote for the name of April’s calf.

If you would like to vote you will need to pay $1 per vote with a minimum of $5.