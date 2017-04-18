Music Prodigy Matthew Woodhouse



RICHMOND, Va. – Talented Drummer Matthew Woodhouse is a sixth grade student here in the River City. He’s the youngest student ever to be accepted into the VCU Greater Richmond High School Jazz Band. Matthew made his debut on our LIVE show along with VCU Jazz Students Julio Taylor and Ben Kelly and played two jazz classics just for us. Matthew Woodhouse and the VCU Greater Richmond High School Jazz Band will be performing Saturday, April 22nd at the Trinity Jazz Festival at Trinity Episcopal High School and again May 6th on the Campus of VCU. For more information you can visit VCU Greater Richmond High School Jazz Band.