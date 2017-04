RICHMOND, Va. – The Senior Center of Greater Richmond is offering ‘The Joy of Wellness,’ a FREE seminar for active adults in the community to talk about everything from foot health to nutrition. Carolyn Comerford talked about the event that takes place Saturday, April 29th from 9:30 am to 3 pm at the Battery Park Christian Church. For more information you can visit http://seniorcenterofgreaterrichmond.org/