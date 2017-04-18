× Days after AMBER Alert, wanted Va. mother turns herself in

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Virginia woman who set off an AMBER Alert last week turned herself into Portsmouth Police four days later, on April 17.

Asia D. Jarvis turned herself in to police and has been charged with two counts of abduction and two counts of domestic assault and battery.

Hours after the AMBER Alert sounded detectives safely located 18-month-old Messiah Jarvis and five-year-old Dominique Jarvis.

The two children had been taken by Jarvis, their birthmother, from a Portsmouth home.

The father, who has custody of the children, then received a message from the mother that generated a concern and he contacted police. After their initial investigation into this case, detectives believed the children were in immediate danger.