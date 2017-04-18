× Police name man who attempted 2 robberies near VCU, shot 1 victim

RICHMOND, Va. – Police identified the suspect in a shooting that occurred on Friday, April 14, in the Carver neighborhood.

The first gunshot rang out shortly after 5 a.m., following an attempted home invasion in the 1300 block of W. Clay Street, according to VCU officials.

Richmond Police said they immediately responded and came upon two adult males struggling over a firearm in the 1000 block of Bowe Street.

One of the men was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

While rendering aid, officers were told the gunshot was fired during an attempted robbery which struck the victim.

Police quickly took the suspect into custody without incident.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect has been identified as Michael Q. Fleming, 23, of the 1200 block of West Graham Road. He has been charged with two counts of attempted robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Virginia Commonwealth University sent an alert to shelter in place as police responded to the shooting. The all clear was given by the university about an hour later.

Crime in this area is reported by VCU alert systems, in accordance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure Act. The neighborhood is off-campus of the Monroe Park college area.

That was the second morning in a row that there was a shooting in the Carver community, and the third violent overnight event in a row, with notices all sent through the VCU alert system.

On Thursday, April 13, Samuel Kwarteng, age 20, from Alexandria, Va., was shot and killed during an altercation off campus in the 1200 block of W. Moore Street, just blocks away from the scene of Friday’s shooting.

On Wednesday, April 12, a there was an overnight armed robbery and home invasion in the 1100 block of W. Grace Street, a block where many VCU students reside. At approximately 2:33 a.m., police said that four or five male individuals forced their way through a rear door and into the apartment.

The suspects, one with a long gun and all but one in ski masks, bound the occupants with duct tape and robbed them of several items, including cash, mobile phones, and a computer.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.