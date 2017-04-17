Death investigation near Short Pump; Man found dead in wheelchair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- A death investigation is underway near the Henrico-Goochland County line after a deceased man in his late 30s was found in a wheelchair outside a Short Pump-area apartment complex, according to the Goochland Sheriff.

A newspaper delivery driver discovered the man outside the Retreat at West Creek apartments, near West Broad Street and Route 288 in Goochland, at about 4 a.m. Monday.

Goochland Sheriff's investigators have initially classified their involvement as a death investigation and said they were not looking for suspects in the death at this time.

No information about a cause of death has been released and the man's name has not yet been made public.

There was a trail of blood throughout parts of the complex, investigators told Claudia Rupcich. Sections of the apartment complex have been roped off while investigators collect evidence and search for clues.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can submit a news tip or photo here.

Watch a live update on this developing story ahead on the CBS 6 News at Noon.

Goochland officials investigating death at apartment complex off Wilkes Ridge Pkwy. Not looking for suspects. pic.twitter.com/aYo4lrIYtQ — Claudia Rupcich (@ClaudiaRupcich) April 17, 2017