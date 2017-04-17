I-64 west reopens following New Kent crashes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- All lanes were closed Monday morning on Interstate 64 west near the ‪Courthouse Road (Route 155) interchange -- Exit 214 in New Kent -- due to two separate crashes, according to Virginia State Police.

The crashes were reported at 4:05 a.m. Police reopened the interstate by 7:05 a.m.

One crash involved three vehicles, the other crash involved two vehicles.

The Virginia Department of Transportation indicated at least one of the vehicles was a tractor trailer.

Two people were taken to VCU Health with minor injuries, police said.

"Traffic is being diverted to the off and on ramps at the interchange to get by," a VDOT spokesperson advised. "Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route."

The cause of the crashes remains under investigation.

