Retired Navy Captain charged with trying to solicit sex from minor

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A retired Navy Captain has been arrested and charged with attempting to solicit sex from a minor in Spotsylvania County.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office said their Child Exploitation Unit (CEU) began interacting Thad Dobbert, 49, of King George, Va., approximately two weeks ago.

A Detective with the unit, detective posing as a young teenage girl, responded to an ad Dobbert posted online.

The Sheriff’s Office said after the detective made contact with Dobbert, he expressed sexual interest in who he believed to be a 14-year-old girl.

Investigators said on Friday, April 14, Dobbert agreed to meet the 14-year-old at a pre-determined location in Spotsylvania County for what “he intended to be a sexual encounter.”

When the 49-year-old arrived to the location he was taken into custody by detectives and members of the Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit.

Dobbert was charged with Electronic solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberty of a minor.

“Trained members of the Sheriff’s Office CEU continually search internet chatting sites and applications in search of online predators,” said the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office in a statement. “CEU detectives encourage parents to be vigilant and monitor their children’s online activity.”