Stop & Smell The Flowers while You Pedal through Petals

RICHMOND, Va – Pedal Through Petals is a family friendly fundraiser that will benefit the VCU Massey Cancer Center. Emily Bashton, Co-Founder & Ride Leader was joined by Amy Williams, Founder of Amy’s Army of Cancer Warriors to share the details about this event where you can take a spin on your bike and enjoy a leisurely, flat 6 mile Bike Ride through Downtown Richmond and Church Hill. Pedal Through Petals takes place Sunday, May 7th. Registration begins at 8am and the ride begins at 9:30am. For more information please visit http://www.amysarmyrva.com