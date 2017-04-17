× Red Cap Patisserie opens on N. Meadow Street

RICHMOND, Va. — A little taste of Europe can now be had in the Fan.

Red Cap Patisserie, a bakery that offers sweet and savory pastries, held its formal grand opening over the weekend at 719 N. Meadow St.

Chef and co-owner Martine Wladar is running the business with her husband, John. Martine said Red Cap held a soft opening earlier this month after taking over the space left vacant last fall by Lucille’s Bakery.

“The neighborhood’s great, we’re really happy to have this space,” said Wladar, a career pastry chef of more than 25 years.

