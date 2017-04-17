× FedEx truck crash knocks out power to Petersburg school

PETERSBURG, Va. — Classes at Robert E. Lee Elementary School, on Gibbons Avenue in Petersburg, have been moved to the gym and cafeteria after a morning crash knocked out power to most of the school.

A FedEx truck hit a utility pole near the school early Monday morning.

“The area surrounding Robert E. Lee Elementary School has lost electricity because of a traffic accident,” according to a Petersburg City Public Schools spokesperson. “All Lee students are safe and part of the school has electricity thanks to a generator.”

Teachers plan to use the school’s outdoor courtyard for additional learning space.

While the school day will end at its normal time — 4:05 p.m. — all after-school activities have been canceled.

Dominion Virginia Power estimated power would be returned between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.