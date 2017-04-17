No injuries after Chesterfield school bus rear-ended

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — There were no reported injuries after a Chesterfield County School bus was rear-ended near Midlothian Turnpike Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:13 p.m. at the intersection of N. Arch Road and N. Arch Village Court.

The school bus was rear-ended by an SUV while unloading students, according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS Lt. Jason Elmore.

Fire crews responded to the scene because of leaking fluids from both vehicles. Investigators determined the leaking fluids were safe and presented no harm to the environment or other vehicles.

There were no injuries to students aboard the bus, the bus driver, or the SUV driver.