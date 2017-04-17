TRACK STORMS: Use CBS 6 Interactive Radar

No injuries after Chesterfield school bus rear-ended

Posted 5:18 pm, April 17, 2017, by , Updated at 05:47PM, April 17, 2017

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — There were no reported injuries after a Chesterfield County School bus was rear-ended near Midlothian Turnpike Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:13 p.m. at the intersection of N. Arch Road and N. Arch Village Court.

The school bus was rear-ended by an SUV while unloading students, according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS Lt. Jason Elmore.

Fire crews responded to the scene because of leaking fluids from both vehicles. Investigators determined the leaking fluids were safe and presented no harm to the environment or other vehicles.

There were no injuries to students aboard the bus, the bus driver, or the SUV driver.