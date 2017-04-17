× Chesterfield man killed riding motorcycle

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police have asked for help in their investigation into a fatal motorcycle crash.

Michael S. Griffin, 53, was killed Sunday afternoon when he lost control of his motorcycle, along the 14000 block of Beach Road, and crashed into the woods.

“Police continue their investigation into this crash and ask that anyone with information about this crash contact the Traffic Safety Section at 804-748-1785,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said.

Friends and family of Mr. Griffin can share memories and photos here.