Heavy rain moves through Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Showers and a few thunderstorms with locally heavy rain will be across the region through the afternoon as a cold front slowly moves through the state.

A few storms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 70s and low 80s (southside Virginia). Skies will clear tonight, with overnight lows in the low and mid 50s.

Behind the front, tomorrow will be cooler with highs in the low 70s, along with a mix of sun and clouds. We`ll have more frequent rain chances for the second half of the week, although it certainly won`t rain all the time or in every location each day.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are more likely Wednesday and Friday, but could occur on Thursday as well. Temperatures will be around 70° Wednesday, but rise into the low 80s Thursday and Friday.

Click here to track the line of storms.