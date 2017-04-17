× Hanover treatment center launches app to beat addiction

HANOVER, Va. — A Hanover-based addiction treatment center is going digital in an effort to serve more patients.

Williamsville Wellness has rolled out smartIOP, an online intensive outpatient program for recovering addicts. The program includes video sessions, teletherapy, exercise/sleep pattern tracking and “smart sponsors,” which are family members or friends who complete parts of the program with the patient. The program lasts between six and 12 weeks on average.

Founder Bob Cabaniss, who opened the for-profit institution in 2007 on his family’s estate at 10515 Cabaniss Lane, said the new technology is a push toward efficiency and engagement.

“If you’re going to bend the cost curve of medicine today, you need to do it online as much as possible,” Cabaniss said. “You get the patient more engaged with people they care about and who care about them. The smart sponsors get to understand addiction. A lot of families don’t understand addiction and don’t know how to help.”

