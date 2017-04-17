Surveillance video shows suspect breaking into Richmond store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are looking for a man captured on surveillance video breaking into a Richmond convenience store earlier this month.

The break-in occurred at approximately 3:36 a.m. on Sunday, April 9, at the Cool Lane Express convenience store, located at 2001 Mechanicsville Turnpike.

Surveillance video shows the suspect force open the glass on the front door of the business. The suspect then entered the business and stole several items.

The man eventually left through the front door and fled the store on foot.

The suspect was seen on video wearing a camouflage hoodie or jacket, light colored pants, black gloves, and white shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call First Precinct Detective Michael Kirby at (804) 646-0675 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

