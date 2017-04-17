Celebrate “The First Lady of Song”

RICHMOND, Va – Ella Fitzgerald is considered one of the greatest jazz singers of all time. The Virginia native died in 1996 at the age of 79, but her musical soundtrack will last forever. In honor of what would have been her 100th birthday, the Richmond Jazz Society and Virginia Repertory Theater will celebrate her legacy with a special presentation, “Ella at 100.” Award Winning Jazz Singer and Actress Desiree Roots Centeio and talented Saxophone Player James “Saxsmo” Gates shared a preview. For one night only, come on out and enjoy “Ella at 100” Tuesday, April 25th at the November Theater. The show begins at 7pm. For more information you can visit http://www.va-rep.org