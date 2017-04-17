Bryant & Stratton unveils new Practical Nursing program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The need for Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs) in the health care field is growing, and to meet the demand Bryant & Stratton College is excited to announce that they will be offering a brand new Practical Nursing Program starting in May. Campus Director Beth Murphy made a return visit to our studio and filled us in on the details. Summer classes begin at Bryant & Stratton on Wednesday, May 3rd. For more information you can call 804-745-2444 or visit http://www.bryantstratton.edu