Alleged student attack at Thomas Jefferson High under investigation

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Police confirmed there was an assault reported at a city school Monday morning.

A student at Thomas Jefferson High School in the Near West End said she was attacked by another student armed with a TASER.

The victim, who was on her way to the hospital for an examination, said a female student made threats on Facebook, Sunday night.

The victim, who was interviewed along with her guardian, claimed the student made a statement on social media along the lines of “I’m going out in a big way.”

The student hit with the TASER said the weapon was smuggled past the metal detectors at the school entry because the detectors weren’t being monitored at that time.

Richmond Public Schools have not confirmed all details, but have insisted they are putting out a statement shortly.